Barbara Jean Friday, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Friday was born on February 23, 1934, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Mrs. Friday enjoyed spending time in her garden each spring, cooking for friends and family, and sewing. Barbara also loved traveling in her RV with her husband, William, to different states across the country. She also enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews’ children. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Friday, her parents, Otis and Gladys Norwood, and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 A. M. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Holly Springs Cemetery, with Dr. David Holder officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of Cornerstone MRC and Hospice of Texarkana for taking such good care of her needs.

