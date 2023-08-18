Sponsor

Lynn Douglas Yates, 88 died peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home in Texarkana, AR.

Known as Doug to his family and friends, he was born July 22, 1935, to Leonard and Mary Yates in Texarkana. He graduated from Arkansas High School and then attended Texarkana Junior College before graduating from East Texas State in 1962.

Doug served in the Air Force during the Korean War era. He was stationed across the globe in foreign lands ranging from North Africa to Japan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends more than anything else.

Doug’s friendly personality and charisma played a big part in his success as a photojournalist at KTBS Shreveport and a broadcaster for KWKH Radio also in Shreveport.

The most important thing in the world to Doug was his daughter, Leslie and her family. Nothing brought him more joy than being able to share pictures and talk about his grandchildren. He also had much love, respect and admiration for his brother, Tommy, who he always considered his lifelong best friend.

Doug was predeceased by his father Leonard Yates and mother Mary Walton Yates.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Dieterlen, (Brett); four grandchildren, Brittany, Blair, Blake and Bridgette; brother, Tommy Yates (Yvonne); and sister, Carolyn Patterson (Joe). He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Doug and the Yates and Dieterlen families.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, AR with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

