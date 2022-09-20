Ernestine “Penny” Madge Browning

Advertisement

Ernestine “Penny” Madge (Parsons) Browning, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1933, in Orma, West Virginia, to the late Ira and Martha (Marks) Parsons.

Ms. Browning worked as a dedicated nurse for twenty-five years. For a time, Penny fought a lengthy battle with cancer and came out a Survivor. She was a wonderful mother and loved her family dearly. Her family would tell you that she loved animals and canning fresh vegetables. Most importantly, Penny believed that “charity begins at home”.

Left to cherish her memory are her five children, John David Browning, Winona Bulkley, Paul Browning, Mary Fallis, James Perry Browning; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. Frank McFerrin officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM the day before the service.

Interment will be in Concord Cemetery – Fouke, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

