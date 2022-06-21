Advertisement

Barbara Joan Stephens, age 83, of Newark, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas died Saturday, June 18, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Stephens was born July 4, 1938 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and member of the House of Prayer Church, Newark, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe R. Stephens, by her parents, Charles “Buddy” McAfee and Pauline Kirkland.

She is survived by her children, Randy Jackson, Charissa Feasel and husband Steve, Jeff Jackson and wife Paula, Jordan Jackson and wife Debra; two stepchildren, Patricia Cox and husband Dennis and Jacky Stephens; brothers, Charles McAfee and wife Sue, Jackie Kirkland and wife Deby; sister, Lynan Meredith and husband Larry; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel.

Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 P.M.

