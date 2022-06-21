Thomas Russell

Advertisement

Thomas Henry Russell, age 72, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Russell was born February 17, 1950, in Camden, Arkansas to Henry and Hilda (Priddy) Russell. He was a retired truck driver and attended Carpenter’s Cross Baptist Church in Flint, Texas. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his earlier years before relaxing in retirement.

Mr. Russell was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Dwayne Russell and Derek Russell; one granddaughter, Mikayla Ivey and two sisters, Ann Sturgis and Floy Dean Oliver.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Cathy Russell; one son and daughter-in-law, Don and Diana Russell of Tyler, Texas; five grandchildren, Chelsey Stone and husband Will, Taylor Russell, Dalton Russell, Madison Russell, and Kady Russell; one grandson-in-law, Lance Ivey; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Ron Ivey officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 Friday evening, at the funeral home.

