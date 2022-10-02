Advertisement

Doris Allene Hilton McPherson, age 84 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 in a local hospital. Mrs. McPherson was born August 26, 1938 in Whaley, Texas. She was a self employed Cosmetologist, member of Faith Baptist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters

Survivors include her husband, Andy McPherson of New Boston, Texas, two sons, Keith and Cindy McPherson of Texarkana, Texas, Larry Wheeler McPherson of New Boston, Texas, one sister, Judy of New Boston, Texas, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, New Boston with Bro. Anthony Thropp officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. before services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

