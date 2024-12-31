Sponsor

Christopher Scott Miller, 56, of Texarkana, TX passed away December 23, 2024. He was born in Pine Bluff, AR on September 18, 1968.

Scott was an avid lover of music and bodybuilding. He took pride in loving his family and always put them first. He never knew a stranger and loved to share his story with the world.

He was preceded in death by infant brother, Thomas Grady Miller, grandparents, Norris Miller, Francis Riddick Miller, Thomas Jester, Lillie Teague Jester, and mother, Linda Jester.

He is survived by his father, James W. (Jimmy) Miller of Texarkana, TX; brother, Tim Miller; sister, Lisa Parnell (Todd) both of Bryant, AR; brothers, Ray Miller of Montgomery, TX, Deke Miller (JoAnn) of Palmer, TX, Zeke Miller (Katherine) of Texarkana, TX, and sister, Raney Sprayberry of Magnolia, AR, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be at 2:00 P.M. On Sunday, December 29, 2024, in Riddick Cemetery in Troy, Arkansas (Stephen, Arkansas)

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, from Saturday, December 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Forest Foundation.