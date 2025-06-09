Sponsor

Barbara Swopes, age 57, of Texarkana, TX, died Wednesday, June 4th, 2025.

She was born on April 12, 1968 in Texarkana, TX, to James and Betty Pool.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her sisters, Sharon Kay and Anna Mae.

Her memory lives on in her daughter, Kaylin, her bonus daughters, Tegan Smith and Kaylyn Anthony, her bonus granddaughters, Everlyn and Evangeline, her closest friends, Debra Wharton and Renee Lindsey, her sisters Joyce Parr and Janet Arvin, her brother, James Pool, and numerous nieces and nephews from the Parr, Arvin, and Pool families.

For 20 years, she worked as a secretary at the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana, TX, and after retirement, she moved on to work at Community Health Core.

In her free time, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her dearest family and friends. They fondly recall the laughs shared at family game nights. Anyone who truly knew her would describe her as dependable, always there when someone needed her. She was a beautiful and joyful soul, known for her innate ability to light up any room.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 from 4:00- 6:00 P.M.