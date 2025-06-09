Sponsor

Lajuana Massey, age 71, went to be home with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at her residence.

Lajuana was born on June 1, 1954, in Texarkana, AR, to her parents, Sid and Elvera Flanagan. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ and a homemaker. Lajuana was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother, as well as a faithful Christian. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, whether it was a simple conversation, cheering them on at school events, or just sitting side by side, in quiet love.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dillon Massey, and her grandson, Lane Massey.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Massey and his wife, Kelly, of Texarkana, AR, Tim Massey, and his wife, Stephanie, of Fouke, AR, and Amy Massey Thornell, and her husband, Blake, of Texarkana, AR; her grandchildren, Hannah Eppinette (Ethan), William Massey, Rachel Massey, Kaylee Massey, Kade Massey, Izabelle Thornell, and Hayden Spruell; her sister, Mary Jane Fyffe (Luke) of Texarkana, AR, her brothers, Larry Flanagan of Texarkana, AR, Eldon Flanagan (Angaleck), Sid Flanagan (Susan) of Texarkana, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Chris Hooten officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the Thornell residence at 2483 N Rondo Rd in Texarkana, AR 71854.