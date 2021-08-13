Barney L Pennington Jr

Advertisement

Barney Leon Pennington, Jr. age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital.

Mr. Pennington was born February 28, 1954, in, Kaiser-Slautern, Germany. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a veteran of the United Sates Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many. He was an avid outdoors man. Barney was always looking forward to the next fishing trip or hunting expedition. Barney loved spending time with his family and making sure his sons had special memories that they could tell their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Barney and Maxine Pennington.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Victoria Pennington of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Justin and Jessica Collins of Redwater, Texas; Zain Pennington of Texarkana, Texas; Warren Pennington of Texarkana, Arkansas; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Linda and Will Deerman of Ashdown, Arkansas; Kay and Jack Roberts of Texarkana, Texas; Bonnie and Gary Dorsey of Capitan, New Mexico; Elaine Jones of Sherman, Texas; and Debra Smithson of Ashdown, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Chloe Collins, Kyleigh Collins, Jaxon Collins, Zaleigh Pennington and Zayden Pennington and a host of friends and other relatives.

Private graveside services will be Monday, August 16, 2021, at Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville, Arkansas with Pastor Will Deerman officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.