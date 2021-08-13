Advertisement

Olive Ruth Hail Hill, 87, of Ashdown, AR passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021.

She was born February 16, 1934 in Chalk Mountain, TX. She was a non-denominational Christian. Ruth married Henry Lee Hill on August 29, 1949 when she was 15 years old. They enjoyed 49 years together. She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Hill is preceded in death by her parents, Bazzie and Jessie Hail, her husband, Henry, daughter, Merri Jo, her brother, W.A. Hail, and sister, Louise Ray.

Advertisement

She is survived by one son, HL Hill and wife, Mary Jane of Houston, TX; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carmen and Dale Sansom of Ashdown, AR and Lou and Cecil Oliver of Blanchard, LA; nine grandchildren, Laura Ewing, Jennifer Sansom, Luke Oliver, Shawnee Buchorn, Katie Phelps, Tanner Hill, Adam Oliver, Mollye Cobb and Colter Hill as well as fourteen great-grandchildren, Caleb Hill, Coy Machac, Caela Brower, Myles and Hannah Buchorn, Bandera and Bannon Sansom, Ty and Cayce Phelps, Colt Cobb, Dylan and Josie Oliver, Liam and Andie Lynn Oliver and a great-great-granddaughter, Lainey Hill.

A graveside service will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, August 14.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Henry and Ruth Hill to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.