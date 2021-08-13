Advertisement

Linda Provence, age 70, of Hooks, Texas, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Provence was born October 16, 1950, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a member of Everett Baptist Church and a homemaker. Linda enjoyed doing crafts and watching her great-grandbabies play.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabrey and Liz Beasley; one granddaughter, Tiffany Provence and one great-grandson, Declan James Marshall.

Advertisement

Survivors include her husband, John Provence; daughter, Michelle Provence; son John Michael Provence; three grandchildren, Kendall Green, Kayla Betts, Colby Provence; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Leslie Williams, Danita Abernathy and Pat Shipp along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Everett Cemetery, Hooks, Texas, with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.