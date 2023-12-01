Sponsor

Curtis Lee Valentine, a man of unwavering faith and a devoted advocate for education and children, passed away on November 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 1, 1950, and leaves a legacy of compassion, knowledge, and cherished memories.

Curtis was the last surviving member of his family, having recently lost his only brother, James “Tompy” Valentine, and his father, John L. “Sappy” Walker, whom he affectionately called Blade. He was also preceded in death by his cousin/sister Patricia Lott and his mother, Essie Walker, marking the end of a generation.

Curtis was a remarkable individual who had an unwavering love for books and education. He earned degrees in sociology, psychology, and architecture, and he believed that education had the power to shape lives and create a better world. In addition to his academic pursuits, he enjoyed playing spades.

His passion for helping others, especially children, led him to a career in the juvenile hall, where he dedicated himself to guiding and supporting young people. Later, he retired from New Horizons, having made a lasting impact on countless lives. Curtis also had a deep connection with peewee football, where he coached and mentored children, making a difference in their lives on and off the field.

Curtis will be remembered as a man of faith whose belief in the teachings of the Bible guided his every action. He spent countless hours studying the Bible with his Uncle James Valentine before his passing. Curtis lived his life with kindness, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to helping those in need. He had an incredible ability to inspire others with his words and actions, leaving an unforgettable mark on all who had the honor of knowing him.

Although Curtis did not have children of his own, his love for his nephew, Adrian Jackson, and his two children, Ladaidrian “Squirt” Jackson and Kadaidrian “Beethoven” Jackson, knew no bounds. He became a trusted cousin/uncle/father figure, offering love, guidance, and endless support to them throughout their lives.

Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM Jones Stuart Mortuary Upstairs Chapel with Dr. A. C. Williams, Eulogist.

