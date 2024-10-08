Sponsor

U.S. Army Veteran

Bearl Lynn Black, aged 86, passed away at his home in Fouke, AR on October 3, 2024.

Bearl grew up in in Texarkana, Arkansas on Blackmon Ferry Road. He was the fourth of five children, having two sisters and two brothers. Bearl met the love of his life, Emma Jo Beasley, at the age of 15 at a wiener roast. They got married on May 25, 1957, and their daughter, Tammy, was born on March 10, 1958.

After high school, Bearl joined the Army National Guard and proudly served for 6 years and 23 days. His military service was one of the things he was most proud of. When President Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard in September of 1957, Bearl was one of the 1,000 U.S. Army paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division who was sent to Little Rock to aide in desegregating Central High School. As a result, his picture appeared in many history books regarding this era in Arkansas history. He would frequently tell stories about his days of being a paratrooper in the Army.

Bearl worked various jobs over the years, including a meat packer at Union Supply in downtown Texarkana, and as a truck driver. In April 1968, he became a certified welder and started working at North American Tank Car until he retired. In October 1992, he became an ordained deacon at Sylverino Baptist Church and served the Lord there for many years. He also served on the Sylverino Cemetery Association Board since 1979 and was the Vice President for many years. He was a current member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was also able to use his gift of ministry to others while working at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Bearl’s family was his pride and joy. Over the years he was blessed with 2 granddaughters Allison Smith (and her husband Brentt) of Stevensville, Maryland and Erin McCrary (and her husband David) of Nashville, Arkansas. He also had 3 great grandsons that he loved to help spoil: Arden Smith, Grayson Smith, & Matthew McCrary. He has 1 sister remaining, Jo Ann Green of Texarkana, AR. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and a good friend to many.

Bearl enjoyed being outdoors, working with his hands building things, and spending time with his family and many friends. He had a passion for finding items he could resale in his booth the “Airborne Soldier” at the Lighthouse Flea Market. With his collection of guns and knives, he could have started his own museum. Collecting those items was his pride and joy after he lost his wife and loved to tell anyone who visited his home stories about his relics.

Bearl’s sense of humor was a unique gift. He easily made friends and spread joy, connection, and laughter through his playful antics.

Bearl was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Maple Black & Ruby Hudson Black, a sister Margie Dean Roberts, two brothers, O’Neal Black and Kenneth Black, and a son-in-law James Bledsoe. Waiting for him at the Door to Heaven is his loving wife of 65 years, Emma Jo Beasley Black, and his one and only daughter, Tammy Lynne Black Bledsoe.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Tommy Keister and Dr. David Holder officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery located in Fouke, AR.

Memorials may be made to the Sylverino Cemetery Association.