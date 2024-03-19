Sponsor

Becky Hunt, 83, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on March 18, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 30, 1940, to Wiley and Jewel Green in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry Hunt, and sister Barbara Jean Shackelford.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Moores Lane, Golden Circle Sunday School Class, in Texarkana, Texas.

Survivors include her daughter Nancy Hunt of Texarkana, Texas; sister Mary Helen Brown of Gilmer, Texas; two brothers Jerry Green and wife Karen of Gilmer, Texas, Freddy Green and wife Susan of Poetry, Texas; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A memorial service for Becky will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church-Moores Lane. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child.