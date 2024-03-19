Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Huey M. Roberts, age 90, of Canton, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Roberts was born on October 8, 1933, in Fouke, AR. He retired from Arkla Gas Company. He was a member of Highland Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for thirty-five years and as a deacon before that. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

He is preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon Roberts, Willard Roberts, Virgil Roberts, and Gene Roberts, and two sisters, Mildred Attaway and Doris Shelton.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Roberts, two children, Shannon Roberts and Todd Roberts, and daughter-in-law Lori Roberts, and two grandchildren, Caden Roberts and Kaylie Roberts.

He loved his family, his church family, and God. He believed in doing it yourself and enjoyed time working on the farm with his animals. He loved fishing and eating fried catfish. But most of all spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to Highland Church of Christ, 1705 Highland Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm at Highland Church of Christ, 1705 Highland St, Texarkana, AR 71854.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Highland Church of Christ with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.