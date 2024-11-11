Sponsor

Belinda Fern Collier, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024. She was born in Dallas, TX, on February 3, 1956, to Edward Daniel Stuart and Laura Jane Young, and was adopted at birth by W.F. and Bernice Owen.

She grew up in Texarkana, Texas, and attended Texas High, where she met Revis Holmes. They married in 1975, and had three sons: Michael, born in 1976, Chad, born in 1979, and Kevin, born in 1982.

Throughout her life, Belinda worked at K-mart and Walmart for 30 years, worked the local with boy scouts’ troops, and belonged to First Baptist Church in Texarkana for many years. Later in her life, she married Bruce Collier, in 2002. In 2005, she took Amanda in and raised and loved her as her own child. Belinda spent some time living in Georgia before she decided to return to Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W.F. and Bernice Owen.

She was able to connect with her biological siblings, Donny Vickers, Elizabeth Citty, and Paul Jones.

Belinda is survived by her children, Michael Holmes and wife Kimberly Holmes, Chad Holmes and wife Crystal Holmes, Kevin Holmes and wife Savannah Holmes, adopted daughter Amanda Cochran; grandchildren, Cooper Holmes, Kylee Holmes, Presley Holmes, Carter Holmes, Pepper Holmes, Isabelle Boozer, and Leland Boozer.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.