Margaret Braley, 78, of Wake Village, Texas passed away peacefully on November 3, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Margaret was born on August 19, 1946, in Naples, Texas to Imogene Raney (“Granny”) where she grew up with her brothers and sisters, Ronald, Bobby, Charlotte, Janice, CK and Brenda.

She was blessed with three children that she loved dearly, Deenie, Terri and Brandon.

In 1982 she married Cliff Braley and they enjoyed 28 years together until his death in 2010. They enjoyed many years of traveling, camping and campfires, swimming and numerous gatherings with family and friends.

Margaret was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved any and all football. Her other interests were reading, working crossword puzzles and gardening. She adored her pets, especially her dogs Ayla and Ozzie.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Cliff Braley; her mother, Imogene Raney; her brothers, Bobby and Ronald Daley; her sister, Janice Lindsey; her granddaughter, Madison Daley; and great-grandson, Caden Jiminez.

She is survived by her children, Deenie Daley (David), Terri Peek (Michael), Brandon Wooddell (Kristi); grandchildren, Morgan Daley, Jennifer Knight (Lee), David (“DB”) Prince (Hannah), Tiffany Valenti, Kelsey Cigainero (Jason) and Luke Wooddell; great-grandchildren, Jubilee and Jedidiah Prince, Dante Valenti, Gavin and Gray Cigainero.

Visitation and services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The family will host visitation at 1:00 PM and the service will follow at 2:00 PM.

Donations may be made to Friends for a Cause Foundation http://www.ffacfoundation.org/ or email: ffacfoundation14@gmail.com.