Belinda Kae Lever, age 78, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on March 17, 2025. She was born on January 3, 1947, in Haworth, Oklahoma, to Forrest and Betty Jean Neldon.

Mrs. Kae spent her working days in Human Resources. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, camping, shopping, going to church, but most of all, spending time with her grandkids.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Texarkana.

Her family described her as an outgoing, friendly and God centered. She was an advocate for Boxer Rescue & Adoption. She had a very giving heart and always was there to help someone in need.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Richard Lever.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Kari and beloved son-in-law Brian Durbin, granddaughter Bree all of who reside in Texarkana, Texas; and Jean and beloved son-in-law Paul Oien, grandchildren Freya and Logan all from Vista, California; a beloved Aunt Tammy Moreno-Wilmarth of Oceanside, California; Angel Moreno-Rhyne of Yorba Linda, California; Cherish Thomas of West Virginia and Skeeter Shatto of Green Core Springs, Florida.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:00 P.M., at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Chapel with Pastor Scott Sundbye officiating. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.