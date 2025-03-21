Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Eugene Ray Lallman, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. He was born on May 22, 1936 in Eureka, Kansas.

Mr. Lallman was proud to have served his country serving both the United States Air Force and United State Army. He served three tours in Vietnam and was stationed at various military bases during his military career. After his military service Mr. Lallman and his wife owned and operated a service station for many years as well as providing vinyl siding service in the Texarkana area. He was an avid shopper. Ager retirement he spent many of his days in Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes searching for deals that could not be passed up, whether he needed something or not. He was known as papaw Gene to his family and everyone looked forward to his gifts because they were always the best.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Particia Lallman; Parents John and Evelyn Starkey Lallman; siblings, Margaret Ann Thompson, Jack Lallman, Donald Lallman, Marjorie Hammond, Martha Stover, Marily Lallman, Stepdaughter and son in law Mary Lou and Tommy Anderson; Step-granddaughter Ronda Phillips.

Left to cherish his memory is stepson Roger (Linda) Roberts; Step-Grandchildren Tommy Wayne Anderson, Sherry Favors, Dana (Greg) O’Neal, Stacy (brad) Schmitt; Several step great and great great grandchildren and Nephews Brad and Doug Stover.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden at 2:00 PM.