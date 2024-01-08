Sponsor

Benjamin B. Purifoy Jr., age 98, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Friday, January 5, 2024 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Purifoy was born August 13, 1925 in Genoa, Arkansas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, member of the First United Methodist Church, Hooks, attended the Holly Springs Methodist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during WW II.

He was preceded in death by his wife Laverne Raulston Purifoy.

He is survived by one daughter Teresa Addington and fiancé_ Gary Gustafson of Genoa, Arkansas; one grandson, Joshua Addington and wife Jennifer of Justin, Texas; three sisters, Minnie Etta Stone of Texarkana, Arkansas, Patricia Overmyer and husband Gary of Texarkana, Texas and Francis Cornett of Austin, Texas; one brother Robert Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.