Sponsor

Daniel Curtis, age 82, passed away at his home Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Born in New Boston, TX, Daniel was the son of Garvis and Hazel Curtis. He graduated from New Boston High School as valedictorian in 1959. While in school, Daniel was a notable basketball player making the 1959 First Team All-State Basketball team. In 1964 Daniel graduated from the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, again valedictorian of his class. At UT Daniel was an accomplished scholar excelling in many academic organizations. He returned to his beloved hometown and established Curtis Pharmacy where he proudly served his community as a devoted pharmacist and business owner.

Daniel’s joy came from rooting for the UT Longhorns, the Dallas Cowboys, and various professional basketball teams. He filled his days meeting his comrades for coffee or playing a friendly game of cards. Daniel’s greatest joy was the love of his children and grand-children.

He is survived by his love of 25 years, Mary Higgins of New Boston; children Shawn Rayburn (Andy) of Texarkana, TX and Shanna Brennan Wyatt (Cevin) of Glen Rose, TX; brother Jim Curtis (Frances) of El Paso; grandchildren Lindsey Rayburn Herrera, El Paso; Casey Rayburn, Fayetteville; Hunter Brennan, Ft. Worth; Blair Brennan Miller, Austin; Hannah Brennan, Ft. Worth; great- grandchildren Ellison and Austin Herrera and Christopher Brennan; as well as his loyal companion KoKo.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Bates-Rolf Funeral Home’s Chapel in New Boston, TX with Brother Ken Cox officiating. Internment will follow at Sandhill Cemetery in Simms, TX. Visitation will be held 1-2 pm prior to the service.