Sponsor

Donald Clark Purifoy, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Don was born September 16, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and had been a lifetime resident. He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church. He had been a long-time employee of Davis Lumber Company and was a retired Administrator of Trinity Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Ermadene Purifoy, and a sister, Mary Baker.

Don loved fishing, hunting, and golf, but most of all, he loved his wife of fifty-two years, his sons, and his grandchildren. He also loved his church family, where he taught a couple’s class. Don had a caring, loving spirit, always wanting to help others. He will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Johnnie Hines Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas, four sons and three daughters-in-law, Chris and Debbie Purifoy of Genoa, Arkansas, Michael and Angela Purifoy of Texarkana, Texas, Buck and Angie Page of Genoa, Arkansas, and Kenny Page of Fouke, Arkansas, one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Rodney Moon of Texarkana, Arkansas, nine grandchildren, Aidan Purifoy, Nick Purifoy (Mallory), Shawn Purifoy (Ali), Ben Purifoy, Katherine Brown (Ryan), Justin Patman, Hunter Page (Michelle), Autumn Page, and Collin Page, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Don’s life will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Wallace Edgar, Rev. Gary Glover, and Rev. Michael Daugherty.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Monday, January 8th from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.