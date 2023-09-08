Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Benjamin Scott Kroll was born to Charles and Suzy Kroll on August 26,1986 in Texarkana, Texas, and unexpectedly left this world too soon on September 4, 2023. He grew up on the Kroll family farm in Texarkana, Arkansas and graduated from School of Faith. On his 17th birthday, he fulfilled his childhood dream, and joined the United States Army. He completed basic training in Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. From 2006-2007 he was deployed to Afghanistan and heroically served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Due to what he endured during his service to our country, he returned to civilian life as a Wounded Warrior. With wounds unseen and battles left to be fought he, along with his family and friends, braved his war with PTSD for over 16 years. His battle inspired him to raise awareness for the cause, and to show support for other veterans who may also be struggling. His most recent act occurred this past May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Every day during the month of May he walked 2.2 miles for a total of 88 miles in memory and reverence of the 22 veterans a day who have lost their own personal battles to PTSD.

Ben was always ready for an adventure. One of his biggest thrills in life was skydiving. He enjoyed being outdoors, and in nature in general. Hiking with his family was an activity he thoroughly enjoyed. Their goal was to visit every state park in Arkansas, and in his honor his brothers intend to see this through. Ben was the life of the party and was a guaranteed good time.

Ben loved and he had a big heart that loved with all his being. He was a devoted father to his sons. Out of his brothers and sisters-in-love, he was the outgoing and charismatic one. He was Benji to his dad, and Benjamin Scott to his mom. He was the fun loving Uncle Bam-Bam or Boom-Boom to his nieces, nephews, and to the many young lives who may not have been related consanguineously. Above all else and before all else, Ben loved his Heavenly Father. Until we are reunited again, we will cherish and remember the love he shared and the memories of the fun times together. He will forever be loved and missed.

Ben was preceded in death by his Granny, Carolyn Lee Williams; his Brown PawPaw, Loyd Lyn Williams; niece, Arleigh Edwards; and too many of his fellow “brothers”.

Ben is survived by his sons, Benjamin “Pa” Kroll, Jr, and Asher “ToTo” Kroll; father, Charles Kroll; mother, Suzy Kroll; brothers, Jonathan Kroll, Cliff Kroll, and Trevor Kroll; brother-in-love, Tim Hallett; sisters-in-love Cashea Kroll and Samantha Kroll; sister Ale Hallett; his sons’ mother Aurora “Alo” Kroll; lifelong foster sister, Angie Griffin (Patrick, husband); nieces and nephews Kody, Christopher, Alyssa,TJ, Peyton, Stephen, Charlie, Jaxon, Guy Cooper, KK, Marshal, Waylon, Greyson, River, and Addi Lou; God Moms, Becky Bohon and Angie Watson; Maw, Peggy Watson; Chinese sister, Pinki; and many many friends and battle buddies.

A celebration of life for Ben will be Friday, September 8, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Arkansas. Visitation will be at 1 p.m and funeral service at 2 p.m.

Donations in Ben’s honor can be made to the Texarkana Area Veteran Council at 903-556-1613 contact is Greg Beck; Lifehouse Church – Cash App: $lifehousetxk or in person 915 East Street, Texarkana, Ar, or The Rancher’s Table – PO Box 7755, Texarkana, Texas, 75505.

A very special thank you to the Texarkana Area Veteran Council for their continued efforts in supporting our local Wounded Warriors and their families; especially our Wounded Warrior, our soldier, Ben.

