Sandra Elaine Rohlfs, age 71 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on September 5, 2023, in Texarkana. She was born July 19, 1952, in Sacramento, California to James King and Gay King-Hines.

Mrs. Sandra Rohlfs spent her working days as a Housewife, grandmother, and fur mommy. In her free time, she enjoyed her family, grandkids, movies, and loving on her fur babies. She was a member of the Nanny Club. She is described by her family as loving, caring, protective, loyal, sweet, beautiful, and independent.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Gay King of California; Brother Martin King of California; Grandson Wyatt Duncan of California; Oryan Cicerchi of Arkansas; Tyler Cicerchi of Arkansas and California.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Mike Rohlfs of Arkansas and California; Brothers Allen King and Faith King of California; Daughters Angel Cicerchi and Jennifer Cicerchi of Arkansas and California; Grandchildren Cassandra Duncan, Adicus Duncan; Jameze Duncan, and Alastor (MJ) Cicerchi all of California and Mercedies Cicerchi and Latasha Duncan of Arkansas and California; Great-grandchildren Lilith Cicerchi and Laura Calahan of Arkansas and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be no service at this time.

