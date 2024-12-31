Sponsor

Benjamin Thomas Lincoln, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 13, 1954, in Shreveport, Louisianna, to Benjamin and Eunice Lincoln.

Mr. Lincoln spent his working days as a pastor investing in the lives of people, and as a jeweler supporting his family financially. In his free time, he enjoyed camping with family and friends, reading, and eating good food. He was a member of Christ Community Church. His family described him as consistent, loving, hardworking, dedicated to the truth, unwavering in his faith and very loyal. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Eunice Lincoln, and first wife Dixie Lincoln.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Angela Lincoln; daughters Ruth Turner, Bess Hawthorne, Esther Smallwood, Lydia Nicholas, Megan Perkins; step-son Timothy Marshall, and their families, 21 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home-Arkansas, in the Chapel with Reverend Jared Gibson and Brother Steve Nix officiating. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, Texas. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.