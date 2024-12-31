Sponsor

Glores Jean Ralson, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in a local nursing home.

Mrs. Ralson was born on June 1, 1944, in Fouke, Arkansas. Jean was retired from the Arkansas Department of Human Services and a member of First Baptist Church, Fouke.

She had a funny sense of humor, her smile and laughter were contagious, and she loved making people laugh. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed sewing and creating dresses and different items for other people to enjoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, EH and Mary Potts, and her two husbands, Hursel Harrison, Sr., and Ray Ralson: her six brothers, FA Potts, Millard Potts, Elmore Potts, Monroe Potts, Cleo Potts, and Marty Potts, and one sister, Christine Potts Worrell.

She is survived by one son, Hursel Harrison, Jr. and his wife, Tonya of Frankston, Texas; two grandchildren, Shelby Gones and her husband, Donny of Frankston, Texas, Beth Harrison of Frankston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Collin Harrison, Willow Harrison, Ivey Jean Gones three brothers and four sisters-in-law, Melvin and Sue Potts of Genoa, Arkansas, Wayne and Donna Potts of Benton, Arkansas, Stanley and Joan Potts of Texarkana, Arkansas, Sherry Potts, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family would like to thank Betty Young for the care and love she gave to Mrs. Jean.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Funeral Home, with Mike Potts officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2024, evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.