U.S. Veteran

Benjamin Tyree Hill was born July 28, 1941 to the late Robert and Mary Francis Hill. He departed this life on May 5, 2024. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He served in the United States Army for 20 years where he retired. He traveled all over the world during his tenure.

Benjamin prepared Food for Christian Day Care Center in El Paso, Texas for many years. Later he moved to Ashdown, Arkansas with his wife and children, where he remained until his death.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He was a loving, kind person, always willing to help and serve others. He will be missed by many family and friends.

Benjamin leaves to Cherish his Memories: