Sponsor

Khalilah Eugenia Fitzgerald was born August 25, 1978, to the parentage of Nathan Fitzgerald and Earl Lee Williams Fitzgerald. Genia, as she was affectionately known, received her early academic education in the Ashdown School System and was a 1996 honor graduate of Ashdown High School. She was a 2000 graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in counseling. She was also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Genia was an eighteen-year employee of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, serving in the capacity of Information Systems Coordinator.

Genia was a wonderful and kind person with a beautiful smile. She was intelligent, compassionate, loved reading and adored being Grayson’s mother.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Baptist Health Medical Center, Little Rock, AR in her 45th season, Genia peacefully answered the voice of God and finished her earthly course.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, Dennis Fitzgerald and Robert Fitzgerald.

What you leave behind is not what is engraved in a stone monument, but what is woven Into the lives of others. She leaves to cherish her loving memory and legacy:

Her Son: Grayson Barnes, Little Rock, AR

Her Brother: William (Jennifer) Fitzgerald, Texarkana, TX;

Her Sister: Vonya Fitzgerald, Ashdown, AR ;

Nephews: Terry Trotter, Texarkana, TX, Robert Fitzgerald, Jr., Austin, TX

Niece: Coresia Fitzgerald, Nashville, AR

Great Nephew: Jeramiyah Sorrells, Nashville, AR

Great Niece: Taylor Trotter, Texarkana, TX;

Great Aunt: Mrs. Mary Williams, Ashdown, AR

Special Friends: Ann Nichols, Little Rock, AR, Sonya Lee and Stephanie Collins.

Wonderful memories of Genia will also live in the hearts of her many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers.