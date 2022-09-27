Advertisement

Brenda Kay Adams, age 70, of Nash, Texas, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence.

She was born June 9, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas; was retired from the City of Texarkana, Texas and was a Baptist.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and David Sturgeon of Midlothian, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Candy Adams of Texarkana, Arkansas and one grandson, Landry Sturgeon of Midlothian, Texas.

Private burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

