Brenda Kay Adams

June 9, 1952 - September 23, 2022

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Advertisement

Brenda Kay Adams, age 70, of Nash, Texas, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence.
She was born June 9, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas; was retired from the City of Texarkana, Texas and was a Baptist.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and David Sturgeon of Midlothian, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Candy Adams of Texarkana, Arkansas and one grandson, Landry Sturgeon of Midlothian, Texas.
Private burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Advertisement!
SHARE
Previous articleJoe Burke
Next articleBennie Charles Price