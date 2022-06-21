Bennie Evans

Advertisement

Bennie Mack Evans, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, in a local nursing home after a brief battle with cancer.

Bennie was born November 2, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. He graduated in 1973 from Hooks High School and was a sports manager all four years of high school. To truly know Bennie was to love him. He was the most caring and giving man and always put others needs before his own.

Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Evans of Leary, Texas; one brother, Robert (Ricky) Evans of Millan, Georgia; and one sister, Patsy Tancos of Denton, Texas.

He is survived by three sisters, Sherry Birdwell and her husband David, Barbara Bosher and her husband, Wayne, both of Red Lick, Texas and Sandra Coe of Texarkana, Texas; a brother-in-law, Doug Tancos of Denton, Texas as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas and there will be no services at this time. A private memorial service will be at a later date.

The family would like to thank Signature Care (Texarkana), Methodist Hospital (Dallas) and Reunion Plaza (Texarkana) for all the time and care provided for Bennie.

