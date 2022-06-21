Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Roy Ellis Lewis was born on November 11, 1932, in Fouke, AR, and went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 19, 2022.

On November 7, 1990, Roy married Iris Merlene Murray and became a part of her daughter’s and grandchildren’s lives. He retired from GE Railcar and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and riding horses. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Texarkana Seventh Day Baptist Church.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents Roy W. and Massalee Lewis and a baby boy Ellis Ray. He is survived by his wife, Iris Murray Lewis, and step-daughters Kathy Webb and Sandra (Danny) Dale. Grandchildren Heather Webb, Candice (Jason) Watson, Jon (Kerri) Webb, Bradley Dale, and Kyle Dale. Great-grandchildren Sawyer and Samuel Watson, and Hallie Dale. Special cousin Charles (Carolyn) Lewis and many extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Texarkana Seventh Day Baptist Church, with Pastor Dan Richards officiating. Burial will be in Fouke Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday morning from 10:00 A. M. to 11:00 A. M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75501, or Texarkana Seventh Day Baptist Church, 2724 County Ave. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

