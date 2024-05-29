Sponsor

Bennie Lee Beel, age 65, of New Boston, Texas died on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Mr. Beel was born March 19, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was an HVAC Technician and a member of the Dart League. He enjoyed a good game of darts or bowling in his free time. He also liked to go fishing and camping, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family and his dog. Mr. Beel was a hardworking and loving man. He always made sure his family was taken care of. His love for his family was unmatched. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luster and Bobbie Beel and one sister, Linda Nelson.

He is survived by his children, Justin and Jennifer Beel, Jason and Regina Beel, Angela Beel, Patrick Beel, and Kaylee Beel; four grandchildren, Layni Beel, Paislee Beel, Gage Beel, and Cameron Beel; five sisters, Sandra Rankin, Bonnie and Jim Johnson, Pearlie and Jimmy Kidd, Cathy and Kenneth Templeton, and Teresa Gains; one brother, Wayne and Dee Beel; his good friend, Marty Thomas; his dog, Coco and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Farren Rd. Baptist Church, 111 Farren Rd. Texarkana, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.