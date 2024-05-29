Sponsor

Margaret Ruth (Nuttle) Chaufty, 81, of Texarkana, Texas departed this world on Friday, May 24, 2024. Moments later, her 12-year-old Pomeranian dog Oakley, also left this world to be by her side. Margaret Ruth was born August 1, 1942, in Pawnee Oklahoma to Clarence Nuttle and Wanda (Duff) Nuttle.

Late in life, she completed her Master’s in Reading while she taught first grade, educating and inspiring children to be their best selves. She was a constant student in her Christian faith, known to be a spiritual leader in her church, and called a “prayer warrior” within her intercessory prayer group.

“Christian contentment is finding delight in God’s wise plan for my life and humbly allowing him to direct me in it… the greatest state of inner well-being one could ever have in this world.”

Margy Chaufty December 31, 2023

Throughout her adult years, she served many missions and ministries: Secretary and President of Domestic Violence, Stephen Minister, counselor for Methodist Youth Fellowship, helped establish Stuff the Bus with school supplies for children in need, helped organize the Williams Community Café and food pantry, taught many Sunday School classes, sang in the Williams Chancel Choir and played in the women’s church handbells.

Known as Margy, survived by her husband Edward James Chaufty, they were the love of each other’s lives being married 61 years. She preceded a brother, Marc Nuttle, and his wife Ann of Norman, Oklahoma. Remembered as the matriarch to a large family, they affectionally loved calling her Gma, because it symbolized her love for family and friends. Superseded by her son Ronald Marc Chaufty; survived by daughter Kari Jo Crandford and husband Chad of Texarkana, Arkansas, and survived by son Jon Michael Chaufty and wife Lori of Rogers, Arkansas.

She cherished her 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: Karleigh Wells, husband Cory, and children Raelie and Davis; Alacia Voth; Trent Voth; Margaret Crandford and Vicky Holland; Brittany Hooker, husband Blake, and children Caden, Nehemiah, Khi, and Anniston; Brannon Chaufty and wife Isabel; Brooklynn McEylea, husband Dakota, children Remington and Savannah; Braden Chaufty, wife Jayni, child Marlowe; Kyle Rodgers; Aleisa Mifflin; Seth Fountain, wife Alexis, and children Bryson and Olivia.

Margy devoted her life to Jesus Christ, helping others to know His forgiveness and love. She lived a life of grace, welcoming everyone into her heart. She found the positive in every situation. Thanking God for all her blessings, even in the most challenging circumstances. Her own love, strength, and compassion inspired so many to walk the path of Christ.