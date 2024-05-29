Sponsor

Jack Cliff Upchurch, age 66, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 21, 1957, in Odessa, Texas to Tommy and Anne Adams.

Mr. Upchurch spent his working as a tile setter until he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, reading his bible, spending time with his family and his dogs. He was a faithful member of Freedom Grace Fellowship in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his daughters Christie Upchurch and Melissa Upchurch Wheeler; parents Tommy and Anne Adams; and fur baby Oscar.

Left to cherish his memory is daughters Reena Corbin and husband Brandon, and Toni Hale; son Erik Eaves and wife Ashley; grandchildren Carson Corbin, Khloe Corbin, Austin Hale, Trenton Hale, and wife Shelbi, Connor Smith, Jaycee Eaves, Brayden Eaves, Madyann Eaves, and Ellee Eaves; sisters Kim High, Pam Burgess and husband Blake, Monique Cook and husband Jeff; brother Doug Adams and wife Marilyn; special friend Rebecca Upchurch; and a number of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on June 15, 2024, at Freedom Grace Fellowship, 1102 Grim Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.