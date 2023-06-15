Bennie Ray Griffin, Jr., age 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Griffin was born June 2, 1958, in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Alexander’s Taxidermy and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is proceeded in death by his father, Bennie Griffin, Sr., of Texarkana, Arkansas.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Griffin of Texarkana, Arkansas; his daughter, Sarah Griffin of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Mike Griffin of Texarkana, Texas; and numerous other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor Andy Hughes officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.