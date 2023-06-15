Tommye Kaye Smith, age 48, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Texarkana.

Tommye was born December 30, 1974, in Osceola, Arkansas. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1993. She also attended Arkansas Governors School in 1990 and was a 3-year member of Upward Bound at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She attended Arkansas State University in Blytheville, Arkansas. She then moved with her family to Texarkana in 2006 and worked with her husband at JMS Russel Metals in Hope, Arkansas for many years. She also worked for Young, Hoy and Burnette since 2014.

Tommye loved being with her family and traveling. She also loved her cats, Nym and Merlin. Her favorite thing to do was cooking for family and friends, especially on holidays. And she loved the fall season most of all.

Tommye was so very appreciative of all the help and prayers from everyone these last 2 years.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Gary Richardson; and her grandfather, Kenny Davis.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Smith of Texarkana; her daughters, Brannon Elizabeth Smith of Dallas, Texas and Rachael Lauren Smith of Texarkana; her mother, Nancy Smith and stepfather, Don Smith of Osceola, Arkansas; her sister, Jessica Laden of Destin, Florida; her grandmother, Pansy Davis of Keiser, Arkansas; many nieces and nephews; and loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Blvd in Texarkana, Texas.