Billie Lucille Knowles, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a local nursing center.
Mrs. Knowles was born April 23, 1937 in Little River County, Arkansas. She was a retired lunchroom manager for Texarkana Arkansas School District and was a member of the Highland Hills Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cloie ONeal and by two brothers, Curtis ONeal and Aubrey ONeal.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. James Lindsey officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. and will receive friends and family at the home of Greg and Teresa Knowles following the graveside service.