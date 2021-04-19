Advertisement

Billie Lucille Knowles, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Knowles was born April 23, 1937 in Little River County, Arkansas. She was a retired lunchroom manager for Texarkana Arkansas School District and was a member of the Highland Hills Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cloie ONeal and by two brothers, Curtis ONeal and Aubrey ONeal.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Knowles of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sons, Duane Knowles Jr and wife Kim Knowles of Texarkana, Arkansas, Greg Knowles and wife Teresa Knowles of Genoa, Arkansas and Chris Knowles of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Sandy ONeal of Tyler Texas; one sister, Frances Ross of Lewisville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Kristi Knowles, Gregory Knowles, Nick Knowles and wife Brittany, Victoria Roush and husband Brian, Braden Hensley and Tommy Ogg Jr.; five great grandchildren, Briley Knowles, Kinsley Knowles, AnnaBell Roush, Ryker Knowles, Elaina Roush and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. James Lindsey officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. and will receive friends and family at the home of Greg and Teresa Knowles following the graveside service.