Bernice Simpson

Edith Bernice (Bunny) Jaynes Simpson, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her residence.

Bunny was born on July 16, 1935, to John and Zora Jaynes in Queen City, Texas, where she was raised. At 17, she met the love of her life, Donald Ray Simpson. They married and moved to Texarkana, Texas where they joined Williams Memorial Methodist Church and started their family.

Bunny was an avid reader and fan of “Jeopardy”. She loved cooking and feeding others and never forgot birthdays of family and friends. Most important of all was her family and family life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 36 years, Don.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Simpson, Donna Robinson and husband, Tim, and Dana Simpson; grandchildren, J.R. Steward, Stacey Pate and husband Greg, Chad Robinson and wife Raquel, Chloe Dixon Zalesak and husband, Connor; three great-grandchildren and devoted friend, June Hatchett.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Jason Ellis officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

