Missionary and master cook Bertha Lockett’s life did not come to an end with her death. Bertha peacefully passed away on Tuesday July 25, 2023, at the age of 86, after a courageous battle with illness, surrounded by loved ones.

Bertha J. Lockett was born to Robert and Kattie Willams on March 29, 1937, in Texarkana, Arkansas. Bertha attended Washington High School and later furthered her education at Texarkana Community College.

Bertha accepted Christ at an early age at New Zion Baptist Church in the Triggs Community. Bertha later joined the Church Of God In Christ Aﬃliation where she was ordained as a C.O.G.I.C. Missionary. She was faithful in her Missionary Ministry. She was a constant servant in the up building of God’s Kingdom and worked with several churches including The Church of The Living God, under the leadership of Pastor Terry Taylor, and The New Walk Christian Church, under the leadership of Pastor Larry Shaw. Above all, she loved the Lord and dedicated her life to His service.

Bertha had an extensive employment career, including Lone Star Ammunition Plant and Wadley Regional Medical Center, where she retired from. She was also involved with several community projects, such as working with the Salvation Army, and tutoring children in the after-school learning program.

Bertha married Johnny C. Lockett and they became parents to 10 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny C. Lockett, her parents Robert and Kattie Williams, one brother Elder Robert L. Williams Sr., two sisters Katherine Walker and Merdis Temple, one daughter Linda C. Williams, one son Rolston J.

Lockett, Sr., one granddaughter Shyianne Lockett and one son-in-law Pastor Johnny H. Bolden.

Her memory is forever cherished by one son, Sheridan P. Lockett, Sr. of Texarkana, Texas and seven daughters, Editha Bolden of Grand Rapids , Michigan, Virginia Williams of Sugarland, Texas, Minister Marjorie Williams of Rowlett, Texas, Shelia West of Texarkana, Arkansas, Angela (Eference) Murphy of Texarkana, Texas, Linda F. Smith and Jocelyn (Anthony) Washington of Mesquite, Texas. Bertha has 28 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, August 4, 2023 5:00-7:00 PM at Church of the Living God Temple #4, Texarkana, Arkansas. Funeral Service Saturday, August 5, 2023 12:00 at Church of the Living God Temple #4 with Minister Marjorie Williams, Eulogist. Burial Fairhaven Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.