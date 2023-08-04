Sponsor

Irene OJean Hendrix was born in Locksburg, Arkansas on April 17, 1945 to the parents of Sterling Pauley and Goldie Piggee-Wilson. She graduated from Tollette High School.

Irene married Louis E Richard SR and from this union 2 children were born. She joined Graves Chapel Baptist Church at an early age and was a current member of Roland Piggee Memorial Baptist Church where she faithfully served in several positions until her health failed.

Irene worked for Spotlight Sewing Factory over many years until she retired.

She was preceded in death by both parents, 2 brothers—Reuben and Marion Pauley and 1 sister, Rubye Mae Robinson.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

HUSBAND : Milton Hendrix, Locksbutg, AR

SONS: Ralph Richard, Locksburg, AR

Louis E. Richard Jr, Locksburg, AR

GRANDCHILDREN: LaTre Richard, Locksburg, AR

Krystal Richard, McNabb, AR

SISTERS: Clarise (George) Adams, Locksburg, AR

BROTHER: Jodie Wilson, Locksburg, AR

SISTER IN LAWS: Hattie J Pauley, Texarkana, TX

Hazel Pauley, Mineral Springs, AR

BROTHER IN LAW: A.C. Robinson, Tulsa, OK

UNCLE: Andrew Piggee, Locksburg, AR

Six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Special Thanks to Angelia Granberry for the care she provided.

Visitation Saturday, August 5, 2023 9:00-10:00 AM at Roland Piggee Baptist Church, Lockesburg, AR. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM with Pastor Richard Dixon, Eulogist. Burial in Graves Chapel under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.