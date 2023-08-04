Sponsor

Eric Thomas Carroll was born May 23, 1961 to the late Joseph Carroll & Dora Artis in Brooklyn, New York. He received his wings on Monday, July 31, 2023 peacefully at his home. He graduated high school.

Eric relocated to in 1995 where he started working at Graucher College to pursue his passion for Culinary Arts. He continued his career in Georgia.

In 2015 he visited his baby sister, Rita Artis, who he called “Sis”. After then, he met his loving companion and moved to Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara Artis and brother, Ronald Artis.

His memory is forever cherished by son: Treyshawn Carroll of Baltimore, MD; daughters: Ieasha Carroll of Brooklyn, NY, Onisha Anthony Carroll of Los Angeles, CA, Shaniya Carroll of Baltimore, MD; granddaughters: Journey Eberhart and Life Givens both of Los Angeles, CA; sisters: Helena Simmons of Savannah, GA, Rita Artis of Wilson, NC; loving companion: Juanita Burris of Texarkana, TX; special niece: My Maddy Girl of Brooklyn, NY; sister-in-law: Mary Anthony; special friend: Earnestine Day. And a host of nieces, nephews. and cousins.

Visitation Saturday, August 5, 2023 11:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary, 115 East 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.