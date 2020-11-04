Bertha Louise Hickey

Advertisement

Bertha Qualls Hickey, 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away November 1, 2020. She was born March 3, 1936 in Genoa, Arkansas to Bert Lee Qualls and Lena Odom Qualls. Mrs. Hickey was a longtime resident of Texarkana. She and her husband, William Hickey owned and operated Hickery Electric for many years in Texarkana. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, going to Estate Sales, and antiquing. She worked part-time at the Best Western in Texarkana and was also a full-time home maker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hickey; her parents; four brothers, Don, Hubert, Junior, and Bill; and three sisters, Etter, Helen, and Francis.

She is survived by her son, Charles Westerman; her daughters, Michelle Hickey, Susan Mannchen, Kay King, Kathleen Honeycutt, Paula Woolery, and Susan O’Rand; her granddaughters, Jenny Westerman Scott, Amanda Eberhardy, and Nikki Simmons; her grandsons, Scott Mannchen, Chad and Colton Westerman, and Kyler Rains; one brother; Herbert Qualls; several other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a long-time special friend, Barbara.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 2PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 with Rev. Steve Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery in Genoa, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Boulevard.

