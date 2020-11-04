Advertisement

Dale M. Wiggins 69 of Texarkana, Texas passed away at home on September 18, 2020. He was the owner of Garage Doors and Gate Openers, Inc. Dale was born on September 13, 1951 in Texarkana, Texas to Wilfred and Arbelle Wiggins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Dale is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews all from Deville, Louisiana and numerous friends and customers in the Texarkana and surrounding area.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Dale Wiggins to First Baptist Church 3015 Moores Lane Texarkana, Texas.

