Michael David Jordan, 64, of Texarkana passed away on February 8, 2025. He was born on July 16, 1960 to Charles and Carmen Jordan in El Paso, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father, and two brothers Charles Jordan and Mark Jordan.

Michael was employed for Auto Smart and Orr Volkswagen. He was a hardworking man. He loved his children and grandchildren most in this world.

Survivors include his children Lisa Miles and husband Nolan of Texarkana; Lance Jordan of Texarkana; mother Carmen Jordan of Texarkana; grandchildren Davion Stewart, Kaylee Jordan-Wright, Kamryn Miles, Cason Jordan; one brother Jerry Jordan; three sisters Nancy White and husband Robert, Norma Carlson and husband Jerry, Mary Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family will gather at 1517 W. 5th St, Texarkana, Texas starting at 5:00 PM on Wednesday to receive friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texas, Blvd.

