Marvin Doyle Wilson, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Wilson was born December 8, 1942 in Foreman, Arkansas to Martin Louis Wilson and Nellie Mae Crews Wilson. He was a former truck driver and heavy equipment operator with his most recent occupation being a pilot car driver. He was a United States Army Veteran.

He leaves behind his lovely bride,Valerie Wilson, of 40 years, to the day. His children.. Charles Wilson, Marva Wilson, Richard Hartley, Bobby Hartley, Ronnie Hartley, Angela Wilson and Andrew Clark. A whole crew of family.. brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and in-laws. He had many, many friends who loved him as well. He will be missed dearly by all of us.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:00pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Burial will follow at Northwood Presbyterian Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.