Mrs. Bessie Mae Flournoy, 100 yrs. old, of Texarkana, TX, formerly of Stamps, Arkansas, transitioned on February 23, 2022. She was born in Bradley, Arkansas, on June 24, 1921, the only child of Rhodia Holmes-Young, and Army Young.

Bessie returned to school at the age of 40, to earn her high school diploma, marching with the class of 1963 at Lafayette County Training School/Ellis High in Stamps, Arkansas. She also attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where she pursued a degree in Early Childhood Development.

Mrs. Flournoy was a member of Greenville Baptist Church in Stamps for many years serving as a choir member, deaconess, Sunday School teacher, usher board attendant, and vacation Bible school coordinator.

Through several extension programs in Lafayette County, she taught people how to can and preserve food as well as how to sew.

She was the Head Start coordinator for Lafayette, Hempstead, and Howard counties for many years.

Bessie moved to Texarkana after retirement and became a member of the New Baptist Bible Fellowship Church, where she was adored and lovingly known as “Momma Bessie.”



Mrs. Flournoy was preceded in death by her parents, Rhodia Holmes-Young, and Army Young, her husband, Arthur Flournoy, three previous spouses, daughter, Amanda Lee Young, and granddaughter, Brandice Webster.

She is survived by her biological son and daughter, Andrew Lawson, and Willie Wilson of Texarkana, TX; a son and daughter she raised, Ronald (Glenda) Flournoy of Spring, TX, Emma Ward Gonzales of Lancaster, CA.

Bessie also leaves to cherish her memory with (12) Grandchildren, Reginald Lawson of Jackson, MS, Kevin Williams of Austin, TX, Rahman (Ramona) Wilson of Texarkana, TX, Gregory Smith of Magnolia, AR, Chase Flournoy of Benton, AR, Skylar Webster, Robert Gonzales both of Lancaster, CA, Kelvin Gonzales, of Los Angeles, CA, Cynthia Perry of Texarkana, TX, Tonya Lawson Rife of Fort Worth, TX, Terra (Tim) Lawson-Boyko of Keizer, OR, Latasha Flournoy of Little Rock, AR; 14 Great Grandchildren, 6 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Graveside Celebration of Life services will be held Friday, March 4th, 2022, at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps, AR, at 1:00 p.m., under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Malvin Patterson, Officiant/Eulogist.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, “Everyone Is Required to Wear a Mask While Attending the Services.” This ensures safety for you and others. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

