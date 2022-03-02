Bayou Ben’s: The Best Crawfish In Town

Advertisement

Ben McNabb is no stranger to the best crawfish you can have. Growing up in Scott, Louisiana, Ben spent his younger years searching for crawfish. He currently resides in Church Point, LA while traveling to and from Texarkana throughout the week, but now raises his own crawfish from his own ponds to sell locally. All of the crawfish sold at Bayou Ben’s comes from Southern Louisiana, which means you are going to get the best there is! Ben and his business partner Owen Dickeson, have been running Bayou Ben’s over the last few years. In fact, the crawfish joint has gone through some major renovations in the last few years including new freezers, new outdoor seating areas, and large fences where local businesses can advertise for free!

Although Bayou Ben’s has been growing in popularity over the last few years, the business has more heart in it than just the crawfish. “I lost my job about six years ago in the oil field. At that point, I already knew I wanted to own and run a crawfish place, and I was just waiting until the perfect moment. It just so happened that it took me losing my job to jump into Bayou Ben’s with everything I have,” said Ben. “This place is our dream, and our passion. When we started this business we weren’t sure how it was going to go. But over the last few years we have gained the trust of the Texarkana community through serving the best dang crawfish we possibly can, and have been able to steadily grow in our success” said Ben.

Bayou Ben’s is a family oriented business. “This place is run by two best friends, myself and Owen. Most of our employees are friends and family, which makes what we do even more special. Owen and I compliment each other in our business practices, and I truly attribute our continued success to the ability we have to work together so well. Along with the help of many good friends, especially Chris King who has been there with us from day one,” said Ben.

Bayou Ben’s now has an outdoor seated patio where families can come and enjoy their crawfish together at large picnic tables. The patio officially opened for the public just a few weeks ago, and has enough space for several families to come and enjoy their crawfish and more. Their cajun style crawfish, in combination with their potatoes, shrimp, boudin, corn and so much more will leave you with a mouthwatering desire to come back every day!

Bayou Ben’s is located at 5900 W. 7th St., in Texarkana, Texas next to the Guarantee Bank off of Kings Highway. They are open Wednesday- Friday 4PM-8PM, and Saturday 12PM-8PM, and Sunday 12PM-6PM. Their prices range depending on the amount you purchase. They currently have a drive thru open for those wanting to pick up their crawfish and go, but have opened their patio to the public for sit down dinners! Take a few minutes to stop by Bayou Ben’s to try their special crawfish and so much more!