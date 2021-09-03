Bettie Blackmon

Advertisement

Bettie Louise Blackmon, age 73, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Blackmon was born December 25, 1947, Fouke, Arkansas. She retired from the Texarkana Historical Museum and was a member of Highland Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Don Blackmon of Fouke, Arkansas; son Andy Lacy and wife Gracie of Moore, Texas, son Tony Lacy and wife, Ritsuko of Bunnlevel, North Carolina, daughter, Kelly Chandler and husband Waide, son Clifton Blackmon and also son Cody Blackmon; grandchildren, Kahlen Lacy and wife Ingrid, Hanna Lacy, Aika Lacy, Holliday Chandler, Hallee Harris, Charlie Chandler, Cash Blackmon and Caroline Blackmon; three great-grandchildren, Genesis Lacy, Hunter Kelly, and Eleinor Kelly.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, September 6, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Chris Hooten officiating.

Mrs. Blackmon will lie in state on Sunday from 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.