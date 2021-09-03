Advertisement

The world lost a light, but heaven gained a new angel, as Lupe Hernandez went home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Lupe was surrounded by loved ones who will carry on her legacy of living a joyous life with a love for family.

Lupe was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on January 15, 1932 to Jesus and Benita Medina. As one of three children, Lupe, along with her sister, Ramona Ramirez, and brother, Steve Medina, grew up learning the importance of family and an appreciation for their heritage.

On November 28, 1953, Lupe married the man she would spend the next sixty-eight years of her life with; Jesse Hernandez. Lupe and Jesse brought four wonderful children into the world, Linda Ball, Stella Ranger, Ricky Hernandez, and Robert Hernandez. While Jesse was away serving his country as a Mastery Gunnery Sergeant in the Marine Corps, Lupe displayed strength, love, and courage in raising their four children as they moved to different bases around the nation. Lupe also spent many years as a cherished employee of K-Mart, where she retired in 2001.

As the years passed, and their children had children of their own, Lupe developed a new hobby, doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With a group of twenty, she always had her hands full! Whether it be one of numerous family gatherings, vacations, or celebrations, Lupe always seemed to bring a light and energy to each function. She could be counted on for a few things when at a family gathering, bringing smiles, great conversation, and a margarita in hand (unless she was eating pizza, which required a beer in hand)!

Lupe will be sorely missed by friends and family alike. We all take comfort in knowing she is at home with our heavenly Father and catching up with all our loved ones who have passed.

The family will be holding a visitation/Rosary on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Blvd. Services will be held Monday, September 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Blvd.